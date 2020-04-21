Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Planning to Buy Baseball Club

Jennifer Lopez and her partner Alex Rodriguez are reportedly planning to buy the New York Mets, according to a report from Variety.

Per the outlet, sources close to the duo say that Rodriguez and Lopez have “retained JPMorgan Chase” for the purpose of raising capital to help finance a possible bid.

The sources further added that Managing Director (Eric Menell), who is the co-head of North American media investment banking for the bank, is helping them in sealing the deal.

This comes months after the Mets owners noted their plans to sell as much as 80 percent of the club to hedge fund manager Steven Cohen, but those negotiations fell apart.

Complex adds:

That deal had the organization valued at $2.6 billion. This is relevant because A-Rod and J-Lo have a combined net worth of $700 million. And though most celebrity net worth sites are fucking stupid and completely off and pointless, one can probably safely assume that the pair come well short of having $2.6 billion to spend on a baseball team by themselves.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.