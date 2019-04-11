Jennifer Lope Says Diddy Apologised to Alex Rodriguez for Flirting With Her

Remember that time in January when Jennifer Lopez shared her photo and Diddy hopped into the comment section to drool, stirring a mini brawl with him and her fiance Alex Rodriguez? J-Lo says he apologised to Alex for that faux pas.

The singer-actress revealed this during the chat with the folks at Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club” on Wednesday, saying, “He wrote Alex after [commenting. He was like, ‘I didn’t mean anything by it. I have nothing but respect for you guys. I’m so happy for you guys.’”

J-Lo herself added that she didn’t harbor any hard feelings about Combs’ comment. “We were together so many years ago. It’s just like – we were kids, you know?”

J-Lo also added that she wasn’t taken aback by Rodriguez’s reaction to Diddy’s Instagram comment. “He doesn’t play. He’s a crazy Dominican,” she joked. “Do not disrespect that man.”