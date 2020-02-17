Jennifer Hudson Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant at NBA All-Star Game

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Jennifer Hudson Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant at NBA All-Star Game

Last night, the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago began on a mournful note, with Jennifer Hudson performing a special tribute to Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the seven others who were killed in a helicopter crash last month.

Ahead of player introductions, Hudson performed an emotional rendition of the 1934 song “For All We Know,” which has been recorded by artists such as Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, Billie Holiday, Nat King Cole and more.

Watch her below:

Related Posts

Kanye West Performs a Melody of Hits During Chicago Sunday Service

February 17, 2020
Anita Joseph

Actress Anita Joseph Confirms Her Marriage to Mc Fish

February 17, 2020

#BBNaija Nina Onyenobi Replies Fans Who Want to See Her Husband: “You’ll Never!”

February 17, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *