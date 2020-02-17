Jennifer Hudson Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant at NBA All-Star Game

Last night, the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago began on a mournful note, with Jennifer Hudson performing a special tribute to Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the seven others who were killed in a helicopter crash last month.

Ahead of player introductions, Hudson performed an emotional rendition of the 1934 song “For All We Know,” which has been recorded by artists such as Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, Billie Holiday, Nat King Cole and more.

Watch her below:

.@IAMJHUD delivers a powerful pregame performance to honor Kobe #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/XwdSes5w97 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2020