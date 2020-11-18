Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana & Ryan Reynolds Team Up for “The Adam Project”

THR is reporting that Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana have joined Ryan Reynolds in sci-fi action adventure The Adam Project for Netflix.

Per the outlet:

Reynolds will reunite with Free Guy director Shawn Levy on the movie, and the actor will star “as a man who must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. Together, they encounter their late father, who is now the same age as Reynolds.”

The report continued:

Along with Levy and Reynolds, Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger will produce for Skydance, which worked with the streamer on Six Underground and Old Guard, and developed The Adam Project. Executive producers are Dan Levine and Dan Cohen for 21 Laps, George Dewey and Patrick Gooing for Maximum Effort, as well as Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett. The Adam Project will be the first project under Reynolds’ The Group Effort Initiative, a self-financed diversity and inclusion program that aims to give people of color, across all ages, a chance to work and learn on the actor’s productions.

