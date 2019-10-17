Jennifer Aniston to Receive Icon Prize at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards

Congratulations to Jennifer Aniston!

THR is reporting that the actress-producer Jennifer Aniston is set to receive the People’s Icon Award at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, for her performances in movies and on TV, including this year’s Netflix hit Murder Mystery, for which she is nominated for female movie star of 2019.

“Jennifer Aniston is a tour de force, who has portrayed some of the most iconic, unforgettable and relatable characters of our time,” said E!’s news, live events and lifestyle digital general manager Jen Neal. “For gracefully conquering comedy and drama on both the small and big screen, we’re honoring Jennifer Aniston with ‘The People’s Icon of 2019.’”

Per the outlet:

Aniston’s other credits include Picture Perfect, The Object of My Affection, Office Space, Along Came Polly, Bruce Almighty, The Break-Up, Marley & Me, He’s Just Not That Into You, Horrible Bosses, We’re the Millers, Dumplin’ and acclaimed dramatic performances in The Good Girl and Cake, with the latter role earning her Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations. She won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her role as Rachel Green in Friends and has received numerous People’s Choice awards over the years.

The 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, Nov. 10.