Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Reunion At SAG Awards Is Winning The Internet

The recently concluded SAG Awards 2020 made news not because of the awards which were given away but because of the possible rekindling of the romance between two of the most lovable people in the world, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

The ex-couple had reasons to celebrate as they won individual awards. However they made the news when they met, greeted each other at the backstage, before all the cameras.

The beautiful picture had Brad Pitt holding Jennifer’s hand whereas, the nervous Jennifer is all smiles. The picture had the fans separated as they are arguing about the potential reunion between the two.

