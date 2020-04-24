Jemima Osunde Warns Her Fans: “Don’t You Ever Call Me a Diva”

Jemima Osunde is not a diva.

The actress took to her Twitter to warn all those who have a penchant for addressing her in such a manner, and although she spoke about this in a humorous manner, she totally dislike the term.

“Some terms of endearment make me want to puke,” she tweeted. “See ehn, in your lifeeee, don’t you ever call me a “diva” because I promise you that WE WILL FIGHT!!!!! And you will beat me but that’s not the point.”

See the tweet below:

Some terms of endearment make me want to puke 🤢. See ehn, in your lifeeee, don’t you ever call me a “diva” because I promise you that WE WILL FIGHT!!!!! And you will beat me but that’s not the point. — Jemima (@JemimaOsunde) April 24, 2020

