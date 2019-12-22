So, Jemima Osunde took to her social media yesterday to rant about a man who she said aggressively chased after her, but who is now engaged to someone else.

According to the actress:

And here’s what folks think of her now-deleted tweet:

Jemima just presented herself as a lamb to be feasted by twitter congregation. Aunty should have taken her L in peace and go. In 10 month, one would have had a one month old baby. — Ogbuefi Okafor🇳🇬 (@MistaChika) December 22, 2019

I see a lot of angry, confused and insecure Nigerian men on this Jemima Osunde Trend. — Faith Ọgọchukwụ. S ♊ 🇳🇬 🇭🇺 🛡️ (@Nwachimerogo_) December 21, 2019

This Jemima thought she was fast to delete tweet… But twitter moves with speed of flash. 😂😂😂😂😂 Should've taken your L in peace sis pic.twitter.com/4zKIVKPDy2 — Cherie OG! (@JustChiche) December 21, 2019

Can someone find the guy that was aggressively toasting Jemima please!

We Twitter patriarchs owe that guy 1 fat cow for his wedding.

He really turn that girl to Bitterleaf at her young age.

That means toasting Jemima is harder than passing Jamb. — ShakaZulu🥋 (@adams_jfa) December 21, 2019

That is how Aunty Jemima will clock 45 and become head girl at Shiloh pic.twitter.com/3Iqymjp5wQ — god of Meme (@labambam02) December 21, 2019