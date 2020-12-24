Jemima Osunde Blasts Face Mask Users with Poor Hygiene

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Jemima Osunde has taken to Twitter to blast folks with poor hygiene where the use of face masks is concerned.

The actress and medical practitioner called out the terrible practice of people going days or even weeks on end without washing their face masks.

Jemima Osunde noted that while these set of people might be able to prevent contracting Covid-19, they would sure catch a bacterial infection or worse still, a new disease altogether.

She tweeted;

“Honestlyyyyy, some people have used the same gave mask for over 3 weeks. It’snot covid that you’ll catch, it’s a bacterial infection or you might as well create a whole new disease of your own hun”.

