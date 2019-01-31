Jeff Bezos Wants to Know Who Leaked His Sext With Lauren Sanchez

Jezos Bezos reportedly has started an investigation into the leak of his private texts with rumoured girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez.

In case you missed it: the world’s richest man’s disturbing “I want to smell you” sexts with Sanchez was published on the pages of The National Enquirer. So he kicked off an investigation because he thinks the leak was “politically motivated,” according to The Daily Beast.

Other contents of the text to Sanchez goes: “I love you, alive girl. I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon.”

At first, it was assumed that Bezos’ phone had been hacked, however, there is no evidence yet pointing to this. Also, there is no proof that the leak was from Sanchez’s end.

All of these come two weeks after Bezos took to his social media announce that he and MacKenzie were getting a divorce after 25 years of marriage. Shortly after, the news of his affair with Sanchez surfaced.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.