Jeff Bezos Tells an Angry & Racist Amazon.Com Customer to GTFOH

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos took to his Instagram to share the email he received from a man who has a problem with the company’s support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“You obviously are not an idiot or you wouldn’t have the financial success that you have had,” said the racist, Dave, in the letter. “I was placing an order with your company when I discovered your statement of support for Black Lives Matter. I canceled my order and I know for a fact I won’t be the only one.”

And Bezos told him to run along.

He caption the above letter with a note saying he has been receiving “a number of sickening but not surprising responses” to his email inbox in response to his previous Instagram posts supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

And in response to the angry Dave, Bezos said he was “the kind of customer I’m happy to lose.”

See the post below:

Amazon had announced that it would be donating $10 million to organisations supporting justice and equity, including the NAACP and the National Urban League, among others.

