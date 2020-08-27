Jeff Bezos Reportedly Now Worth Over $200 Billion

Jeff Bezos has added extra zeros to his net worth.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the Amazon CEO’s net worth rose above $202 billion, making him the first person to cross the $200 billion threshold. He’s now $78 billion richer than Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who stands at number two.

CNBC report added:

The Amazon founder’s personal wealth, which is mostly in Amazon stock, has skyrocketed in recent years along with the company’s share price. Bezos became the world’s richest man in recent history in 2018 when his personal wealth climbed above $150 billion. He first became the richest man in the world in 2017.

Amazon shares hit record highs in April on the back of unprecedented demand from consumers, and the stock has continued to rise, adding hundreds of billions to its market value and giving investors a gain of more than 86% this year so far. As of Wednesday, the company is worth more than $1.7 trillion, making it the second-most valuable company in the U.S., trailing only Apple.