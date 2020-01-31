Jeff Bezos Rakes in About $13 Billion in Just 15 Minutes

Jeff Bezos continues to rake in money.

CNBC reports Amazon’s stock climbed 11 percent in extended trading Thursday after their revenue grew 21 percent for the fourth quarter, beating Wall Street expectations, and becoming the fourth company to surpass the trillion-dollar mark by the market cap in the United States. Others on this list include, joining Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft.

Bezos owns more than 57 million shares of Amazon.

So, what happened yesterday was that because of an extended trading surge, Bezos earned an additional 11 figures in just 15 minutes, according to TMZ. And Bloomberg claims Bezos netted $13.2 billion, which raised his net worth to about $129.5 billion while Forbes believes his takeaway was about $12.8 billion to give him a net worth of $128.9 billion.

Whatever be the case, Bezos continues to beat Bill Gates, who sits in second on Forbes’ list of the richest people in the world.