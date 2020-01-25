Apparently, Lauren Sanchez gave her racy text with Jeff Bezos to her brother who then leaked it to the National Enquirer, and from there to media outlets around the world.

According to the Wall Street Journal, this was confirmed by federal sources on Friday. The text messages, which included a nude photo and sexually suggestive photos had been given by Sanchez to her brother, Michael Sanchez, who then sold the photos and texts to the Enquirer.

The brother has denied he sold his sister’s lewd texts to the Enquirer, but the Journal reported that federal prosecutors in Manhattan have evidence linking him to the sale.

Now, the prosecutors are probing whether the Enquirer’s publisher, American Media, Inc., tried to use the texts to blackmail Bezos, who owns the Washington Post.

This comes almost a year after Bezos published published a Medium post in which he accused National Enquirer publisher David Pecker of trying to force him to stop investigating the tabloid’s recent expose of his affair with Sanchez.

Prosecutors are also investigating if Bezos’ phone was hacked, as the Amazon CEO has suggested.

Also, the Guardian newspaper reported last week that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman allegedly “hacked” Bezo’s phone by sending him a malicious video file via the chat platform WhatsApp.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.