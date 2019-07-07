Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife MacKenzie Becomes 22nd Richest Person After Divorce

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife MacKenzie Becomes 22nd Richest Person After Divorce

MacKenzie Bezos has now bee catapulted to the 22nd place on the list of world’s richest people.

According to Bloomberg, this comes after she and her ex Jeff finalised their divorce proceeding on Friday in King County, Washington, after more than 25 years of marriage.

The two announced their separation six months ago, and now that they are legally split, she will be receiving nearly 20 million Amazon shares that formed part of the divorce settlement. Worth nearly $38 billion, they make up 4% of the total shares of the company, but this won’t affect Jeff’s position on the list of the world’s richest people; he retains the top spot.

For MacKenzie, much is expected of her, especially because of the goals she laid out when she signed the Giving Pledge in May, where she promised to donate her wealth to good causes “until the safe is empty.”

The world waits.

Related Posts

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Reportedly Tried to Move Rape Case to Abuja

July 7, 2019

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Their Son Archie’s Christening Photos

July 7, 2019

Daniella Okeke Slams Instagram Troll Who Accused Her of Coprophilia

July 7, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *