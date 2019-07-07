Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife MacKenzie Becomes 22nd Richest Person After Divorce

MacKenzie Bezos has now bee catapulted to the 22nd place on the list of world’s richest people.

According to Bloomberg, this comes after she and her ex Jeff finalised their divorce proceeding on Friday in King County, Washington, after more than 25 years of marriage.

The two announced their separation six months ago, and now that they are legally split, she will be receiving nearly 20 million Amazon shares that formed part of the divorce settlement. Worth nearly $38 billion, they make up 4% of the total shares of the company, but this won’t affect Jeff’s position on the list of the world’s richest people; he retains the top spot.

For MacKenzie, much is expected of her, especially because of the goals she laid out when she signed the Giving Pledge in May, where she promised to donate her wealth to good causes “until the safe is empty.”

The world waits.