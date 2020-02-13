Jeff Bezos Buys Warner Estate in Los Angeles for Record $165M

Jeff Bezos reportedly has just bought one of the most famous estates in all of Los Angeles — the Warner Estate in Beverly Hills — which he purchased from David Geffen for $165 million.

Per THR, this beats the $150 million that Lachlan Murdoch paid in December for the Bel Air estate known as Chartwell for the largest sale in Los Angeles County history.

Here’s the details of the estate:

The nine-acre Warner Estate in Benedict Canyon on Angelo Drive was originally built and designed in the 1930s for Jack Warner, the late former president of Warner Bros. Geffen bought the property in 1990 for $47.5 million, which was a record at the time, and for the past decade was periodically at the center luxury real estate rumor mill that he was eyeing a sale. The property includes gardens, a tennis court, a pool and a golf course. The main colonial style house was at one point pegged at 13,612 square feet, although it may have since expanded. No brokers were involved in the deal.

THR adds that Bezos bought a plot of land from the estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen for $90 million.