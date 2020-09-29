Jeezy Lands Talk Show Gig on Fox Soul

It’s the perfect birthday present for Jeezy as he has landed a talk show gig with Fox Soul.

The rapper who clocked 43 on Monday, September 28, will be following in the footsteps of his fiancée and talk show host, Jeannie Mai as ‘ Worth a Conversation with Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins’ is set to debut.

The weekly tallk show which is scheduled to premiere on October 14 at 10:00pm ET will discuss topics across various facets of life especially those that affect the black community. Politics, entertainment, sports, social climate, etc., will be discussed.

On the new career move, Jeezy said;

“It has been my passion and my drive to inspire, motivate and educate my culture. Every song song I’ve ever written, every word I’ve uttered came from a real place and this is no different.

“I will talk about issues that directly affect my culture and its people. From the front porch conversations to real life situations. “Worth a conversation “is bridging the gap. I’m excited to be a part of the FOX Soul family and can’t wait to introduce you to Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins.”

