Jeannie Mai’s Epiglottis Surgery was Successful

Thankfully, Jeannie Mai is out of the woods and her emergency surgery successful after she was diagnosed with Epiglottis.
The TV host shared update with fans and well wishers, revealing that she made it out of surgery following her abrupt exit from the celebrity dance competition – ‘Dancing with the Stars’.
Jeannie Mai expressed her gratitude to her doctor for identifying the potentially life threatening condition which started out as a case of sore throat.
She noted that unknown to her, the sore throat had degenerated into a dangerous infection that already closed 60% of her airways and resulted in a throat abscess that had spread in a matter of three days.
Jeannie noted that she was sad that her journey on DWTS had to come to an end in such manner but was grateful for the friendships especially her dance partner, Brandon Armstrong.
I would never imagine ever having to write this, but I made it safely out of my emergency surgery. I will be forever grateful to Dr. Nasseri who identified my potentially life-threatening condition. What simply started as a sore throat had unbeknownst to me become a dangerous infection that already closed at least 60% of my airway and resulted in a throat abscess that spread in a matter of 3 days. Although I am grateful to be recovering safely, I can't lie… I am devastated by the fact that my journey with #DWTS will end this way 🥺😞 Dancing on this show has been the most exhilarating adventure. I've gained both beautiful friendships and loving supporters. To my partner, @Brandonarmstrong, I’m sorry you don't get to make fun of my moves anymore while I gift you life gems on how to be a grown up🤭🤪 Love u so much lil bro, and will ALWAYS cherish the memories we made!!! And more good news? My thumbs still work hunnay, so I can spread my 20 votes across these final 8 superstar teams!!! Please everyone, TONIGHT watch for your fave #DWTS couple killen it in the ballroom cuz #TeamDreamofJeannie, we gotta share our love and VOTE!!! #TeamReachForTheSkai #TeamSellingIt #TeamLOCOmotion #TeamBriJo #TeamWillYouAcceptThisDance #TeamPrettyMessedUp #TeamBeNeevers #TeamDaNelly LEGGGGGO💯‼