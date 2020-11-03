Jeannie Mai’s Epiglottis Surgery was Successful

Thankfully, Jeannie Mai is out of the woods and her emergency surgery successful after she was diagnosed with Epiglottis.

The TV host shared update with fans and well wishers, revealing that she made it out of surgery following her abrupt exit from the celebrity dance competition – ‘Dancing with the Stars’.

Jeannie Mai expressed her gratitude to her doctor for identifying the potentially life threatening condition which started out as a case of sore throat.

She noted that unknown to her, the sore throat had degenerated into a dangerous infection that already closed 60% of her airways and resulted in a throat abscess that had spread in a matter of three days.

Jeannie noted that she was sad that her journey on DWTS had to come to an end in such manner but was grateful for the friendships especially her dance partner, Brandon Armstrong.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

