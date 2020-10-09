Jeannie Mai Says She’s Down for Submission in Marriage to Jeezy

Jeannie Mai has revealed that going into her marriage with Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins, she plans to be submissive.

The talk show co-host of daytime show, The Real, made this known during an episode of the show that talked submission in 2020.

The current ‘Dancing With the Stars’ contestant, noted that she would be willing to defer to her man in the home which doesn’t mean she has no voice of her own or Jeezy’s decisions will always fly.

For Jeannie Mai who will be walking down the aisle soon, she revealed that she’s a domineering person who is a boss at work and had to occupy several roles while building her brand. However, when at home, she likes the idea of her man leading them in the relationship.

Check out clips of the conversation below.

