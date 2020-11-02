Jeannie Mai Exits Dancing With the Stars Over Health Concern

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Jeannie Mai has been forced to leave celebrity dance competition– ‘Dancing With the Stars’ following a health scare.

The Real co-host was recently hospitalised following a diagnosis that she had Epiglottis; a potentially life-threatening inflammatory condition that can cause swelling and block airflow to the lungs, Good Morning America reports.

Jeannie Mai made the revelation via a statement stating;

“My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery.

“I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here. I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I’m so proud of how far we’ve come.

The official Twitter handle of DWTS also released a statement, disclosing that Jeannie’s time on the show had come to an end.

