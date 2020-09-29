Jeannie Mai Celebrates Jeezy’s 43rd Birthday with Heartwarming Video

Jeannie Mai can’t keep calm, it’s her man’s birthday and she’s letting the world get a glimpse into the side of Jeezy that nobody sees.

The Real show co-host took to her Instagram page to post a collage of heartwarming videos to celebrate the rapper on his 43rd birthday.

Sharing a mash up of Jeezy doing different dance moves, Jeannie Mai captioned the sweet clip;

“Ooooh I get to celebrate these dance moves for the rest of my life. Happiest Birthday King. Let’s make everyday feel like your born day. Psst don’t kill me, I can’t keep this magic to myself”.

The current ‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant also revealed the sweet surprise her fiancé got her.

Jeannie Mai’s mother also sent sweet birthday wishes to her ‘son’ who isn’t Asian. See it below.

