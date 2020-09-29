Jeannie Mai Celebrates Jeezy’s 43rd Birthday with Heartwarming Video

Jeannie Mai can’t keep calm, it’s her man’s birthday and she’s letting the world get a glimpse into the side of Jeezy that nobody sees.
The Real show co-host took to her Instagram page to post a collage of heartwarming videos to celebrate the rapper on his 43rd birthday.
Sharing a mash up of Jeezy doing different dance moves, Jeannie Mai captioned the sweet clip;
“Ooooh I get to celebrate these dance moves for the rest of my life. Happiest Birthday King. Let’s make everyday feel like your born day. Psst don’t kill me, I can’t keep this magic to myself”.
The current ‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant also revealed the sweet surprise her fiancé got her.
When I'm trying to surprise the Birthday King tonight- and he ends up surprising ME 👁👁🤯😳 WHO DOES THAT!!? 🥴 Like the man said..pls VOTE 8PM ET to 10PM ET by texting JEANNIE to 21523 during the east coast show ONLY! (Voting closes 8pm PT west coast time.) Then click link in bio to vote JEANNIE 10 more times!!! THANK YOU baby and yall join me in wishing @jeezy the Happiest Birthday! #DWTS #DancingWithTheStars #TeamDreamofJeannie
Jeannie Mai’s mother also sent sweet birthday wishes to her ‘son’ who isn’t Asian. See it below.
Today I celebrating my son. Not my son in law. Real son just not Asian. This video it my favorite day because no Jeannie🙄 Just quality time with Jay. He fly from Atlanta all the way to Houston to visit the mother! Mama Mai learning his heart, his mind and what a specialty person he is!! He listen and he understand Mama Mai more than anybody!! 😘💯👍🙌👏👏Today it his birthday!!! I celebrate You today Jay!!! You a wonderful man and We Love You!!!!