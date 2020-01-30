Jealous wife sets herself on fire after husband takes second wife

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Jealous wife sets herself on fire after husband takes second wife

A married woman identified as Rabi has set herself on fire at Gayawa quarters, Ungoggo local government area of Kano State, a radio station, Freedom Radio, reported.

According to the station, Rabi set herself on fire after her husband, Malam Badamasi, married a second wife.

Salisu Safiyanu, Ms Rabi’s brother-in-law, told journalists that he found the deceased in her matrimonial home, burnt beyond recognition.

Also, Malama Mariya, a sister to the deceased, told journalists that she was devastated as her sister lost her life due to “extreme jealousy”.

Although the police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, has confirmed the incident, he is yet to release a statement.

,

Related Posts

Senate

Boko Haram: Senate asks ABU, UNIJOS, ATBU to absorb Plateau Students

January 30, 2020

Human Trafficking: FBI raids church, arrests leaders

January 30, 2020

Cultists shoot Law graduate dead

January 30, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *