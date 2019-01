Jaywon is catching a lot of heat on Instagram after he hopped on 50 Cent’s page to declare R. Kelly the “king” amid the controversy surrounding Kelly’s predatory lifestyle.

Drama started after 50 Cent shared a video of the disgraced American singer’s concert at a Chicago bar, and while many people had a problem with Kelly’s conduct, Jaywon thought it was a smart thing show support.

And folks dragged him for filth.

See the exchange below: