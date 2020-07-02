Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival Canceled Due to Pandemic

Jay-Z’s famous annual festival in Philadelphia, Made in America, previously set to take place on Labor Day weekend, won’t anymore due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This was confirmed in a statement Wednesday by the rap mogul’s Roc Nation company, which said it plans to produce the popular festival in 2021.

“2020 is a year like no other. We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systematic racism and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country. Therefore, the Made In America festival will be rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend 2021,” Roc Nation said in a statement, per THR.

This year’s Made In America festival was set to take place Sept. 5-6 at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

