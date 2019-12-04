Jay Z Returns to Spotify to Celebrate His 50th Birthday

Happy birthday to Jay-Z!

To celebrate his 50th birthday, the rapper whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter. returned his entire music catalog to Spotify, even though he still owns the rival music streaming service Tidal.

He removed his entire work from both Apple and Spotify in April 2017, but was quickly restored to Apple Music, not so with Spotify. Spotify only said the removal was done “at the request of the artist.”

Now, he is celebrating his birthday with Spotify and the platform tweeted this: “Happy birthday, Hov Welcome back to Spotify.”

