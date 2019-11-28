JAY-Z Reportedly Sues Australian Company Over ABC Picture Book

JAY-Z reportedly is suing an Australian book and clothing retailer for using his name and lyrics on products without consent.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the rapper filed documents in the Victorian Federal Court on Friday. In his lawsuit, he argues that the books and fashion seller, the Little Homie, knowingly infringed on his trademarks as well as engaged in misleading/deceptive conduct to sell products.

Per Complex:

The Little Homie is an online retailer that sells products inspired by pop culture figures. In 2017, the company raised $8,000 on Kickstarter to create a book titled “AB to Jay-Z.” The picture book uses lyrics from well-known artists—including Hov—to teach the alphabet. The back of the book features a play on the chorus of JAY-Z’s “99 Problem,” reading: “If you’re having alphabet problems I feel bad for you son, I got 99 problems but my ABCs ain’t one.” Jigga caught wind of the product in March 2018. His legal team asked the company to cease the sale of a book until they find a resolution. Despite having corresponded over the matter, the two parties have not been able to find common ground. This led JAY to name the sole director of the Little Homie, Jessica Chiha, as the case’s personal respondent. As of Tuesday, “AB to Jay-Z” and a coloring book of the same name are still available for sale. JAY’s lawyers claim the Little Homie is using the rapper’s likeness in a “flagrant, glaring” way. As a result, they won’t know the full extent of the situation or the appropriate amount in damages to collect until a full discovery is completed.