JAY-Z, Lil’ Kim, Mary J. Blige & More Turned Down R. Kelly Documentary

dream hampton has revealed the names of the artistes who refused to appear on the R. Kelly documentary, which has triggered a global conversation.

Recall that the six-part docuseries premiered last night (January 3) on Lifetime, and features interviews with women like Kitti Jones and Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea Kelly, and also tells the story of how all the adults in late singer Aaliyah’s life betrayed her.

Speaking on how she executive-produced the documentary, hampton says, via Detroit Free Press, that several musicians, all of whom have collaborated with Kelly, were asked to participate in the docuseries but turned downed the opportunity. They are Erykah Badu, JAY-Z, Dave Chappelle, and Lady Gaga. Also, Questlove, Mary J. Blige, and Lil’ Kim also turned down the opportunity to speak.

“I mean, most people just don’t want to touch it,” dream hampton said. “I remember [Questlove] was like, ‘I would do anything for you but I can’t do this.’ It’s not because they support him, it’s because it’s so messy and muddy. It’s that turning away that has allowed this to go on.”

Questlove later responded to the news in a since-deleted. “I always thought Kels was trash,” he wrote, according to Pitchfork. “My reason for declining the RKelly docu that I support 10000000 percent is I didn’t wanna be in the ‘good times’ portion of the doc, like stanning for his ‘genius.’ I was asked to talk about his genius. I do not nor have I EVER stanned for him.”

The only musicians who participated in “Surviving R. Kelly” were John Legend and R&B singer Stephanie “Sparkle” Edwards, who testified against Kelly at his 2008 trial.