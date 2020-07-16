Jay-Z Kicked Him off ‘Check On It’ Shoot to Prevent Him Watching Scantily Clad Beyonce Dance, Bun B Claims

According to Bun B, Jay-Z is quite the jealous one.

During an episode of his podcast, ‘The Nostalgia Mixtapes’, he recalled his experience working with Beyonce on their ‘Check On It’ collaboration and had a lot to dish.

Recounting the details of that particular experience, Bun B noted that Jay-Z Kicked him off the set of the video shoot because of the skimpy outfits the ladies were sporting.

“This is in New York. So we’re on set and we’re filming the video, and if you look at the video, there’s a lot of kind of skimpy outfits. Queen is there also, so it’s not like I’m there salivating over another woman”.

The rapper added that: “But we’re like whoa, this is crazy. Beyonce’s dancing in this short skirt and she’s dancing in like a bikini type of thing, you know”.

Bun B goes on to explain that after a while, Jay-Z’s assistant came up to him and Slim Thug, asking them to leave as they weren’t “allowed to watch Beyoncé dance anymore.”

“While all of this is happening, I think this is the scene with the chair, so it’s like her and several other girls and they all have these short skirts on and they’re all dancing seductively on the chair. They’ve got a leg up on the chair so you can kind of see some thigh and maybe a little bit of butt if you’re staring hard enough,” he says.

After the shoot, Beyonce came over to apologise for Jay’s actions noting that he wasn’t comfortable.

“I’m so sorry you guys had to leave the room but Jay’s not comfortable,” Bun recalls Bey saying. “And we’re all like, ‘We understand fully, that’s no problem. We’re happy to be here.

