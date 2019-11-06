JAY-Z Gifts Meek Mill and Swizz Beatz Rolex Watches as VIP Passes

JAY-Z sure knows how to spend his money, and when.

Yesterday, the billionaire rap boss sent out a number of VIP passes for one of his upcoming events. Turns out the passes are actually Rolex watches as seen on Meek Mill and Swizz Beatz’s Instagram stories.

“Hov sent these as VIP passes,” Meek wrote. “SMH this rich shit getting out of control lol … I’m not joking lol.”

Swizz showed off his invite as well, sharing a photo of the Rollie alongside a bottle of Armand de Brignac champagne—JAY’s brand also known as Ace of Spades. “Levels. Hov is on another level with the invite game,” Swizz captioned his story. “It came with a Daytona Rolex and a bottle of Ace.”

According to Complex, the Rolex watches are valued at $40,000.

Check out the photos below: