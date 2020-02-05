JAY-Z Explains Why His Family Sat During Super Bowl National Anthem

Apparently, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and their daughter Blue Ivy were not protesting when they sat it out during the national anthem at the just-conclude Super Bowl event.

Recall that while Demi Lovato’s performed the “Star Spangled Banner” folks noticed that the Carter family were sitting, and this stirred heated reactions on social media, with many believing that it was there way of silent protesting the racial situations in America.

Well, it isn’t so.

JAY explained this during a recent Q&A at Columbia University on Tuesday, when he was asked if he and his family were “trying to convey a signal” by remaining seated.

“It actually wasn’t. Sorry,” he said, prompted laughter from the audience.

JAY said that he and Bey were talking about how Lovato must have felt as she took the field to perform the National Anthem. He said he then got into “artist mode” and his mind became preoccupied with the show. (As part of his new deal with the NFL, JAY helps select artists for the league’s major events, such as the Super Bowl.)

“… So I’m really just looking at the show. Did the mic start. Was it too low to start? … Is there too many speakers on the floor?” he continued.

JAY said he and Bey were so caught up in discussing the event that he didn’t realize they had remained seated throughout the “Star Spangled Banner.” He also noted that he would never stage that kind of political protest with Blue because he wouldn’t want to “put her in the kind of position.”

“And if anyone knows Blue … If we told her we were going to do something like that, you would’ve seen her tapping me a hundred times …” he explained. “She would say, ‘What time? Are we doing it? Are we doing now? Are we doing it now?'”

JAY went on to say he didn’t need to do a silent protest, because the artists he selected for the game were so diverse he felt they were making “the loudest protest of all.”

Watch him below: