Jay Z Becomes 1st Hip-Hop Billionaire

Rap mogul, Jay–Z is now, according to a new Forbes magazine, the first hip-hop billionaire after amassing a fortune in the ten-figure range.

This comes after Jay Z had trailed fellow New Yorker and rap mogul, Diddy, on the hip-hop money list for years.

“It’s clear that Jay-Z has accumulated a fortune that conservatively totals $1 billion, making him one of only a handful of entertainers to become a billionaire—and the first hip-hop artist to do so,” the magazine said.

Forbes breakdown indicated that the rapper’s chief source of wealth is his $300-a-bottle Armand de Brignac champagne brand (at $310 million), and other investments at well over $200 million (including a large stake in Uber).

Forbes says the reason Jay-Z’s wealth shot up on the table is his new business interest in alcohol.

His streaming service Tidal allegedly supplies about $100 million of his net worth, just behind his cognac D’Ussé.

Jay-Z recently gave a special performance to celebrate the re-opening of the celebrated NYC venue Webster Hall.

The rap superstar, and wife Beyoncé are generally regarded as hip-hop’s first couple for their sparkling talents, glittering careers and global influence.

