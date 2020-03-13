Jay Electronica Drops Debut Album ‘A Written Testimony’: Listen

Jay Electronica has finally released his debut album, to A Written Testimony, featuring JAY-Z, James Blake, Travis Scott, Khruangbin, and The-Dream.

The album was produced by the likes of Swizz Beatz, Hit-Boy, the Alchemist, No I.D., Young Guru, and AraabMuzik, and the album’s credits reveal samples or interpolations of Rihanna (“Flux Capacitor”), Allen Toussaint, Vashti Bunyan (“Universal Soldier”), Brian Eno, and Robert Fripp (“Ezekiel’s Wheel”).

This comes one month after Jay announced on Twitter that his next album would be out “in 40 days.” His only other official release was his 2007 mixtape Act I: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge), and he had teased a follow-up for more than a decade.

He and JAY-Z remixed Drake’s track “We Made It” back in 2014.

Well, the album is finally here.

Stream below: