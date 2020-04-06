‘Jaws’ Actress, Lee Fierro, Dies of Coronavirus Complications at 91

Lee Fierro has died.

Per the Martha’s Vineyard Times, the actress who is known for playing Mrs. Kintner in Jaws and its 1987 sequel, died of complications from the coronavirus, and this was confirmed by Kevin Ryan, artistic director and board president for the Island Theatre Workshop. The workshop was a programme Fierro championed during her 40-plus years on the island.

Ryan added that Fierro taught and mentored more than 1,000 children in theater, and more recently was living in Ohio at an assisted-living facility.

“The one word I would think of when I think of Lee is dedication. I’ve watched her as a performer, director and businesswoman, and then we became friends. She was my teacher and mentor,” Ryan said. “I would still call Lee for artistic discussion and commentary, … She was fiercely dedicated to the mission of teaching. She, no matter what it was, would stay at it and get the job done.”

MJ Munafo, artistic director at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse in Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts, said Fierro starred in a myriad of roles at the Playhouse. “I loved her and she was an inspiration to me,” Munafo said. “She was a huge presence on the Island theater community. She worked with hundreds of young people who just adored her.”

Fierro was 91.