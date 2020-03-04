Jason Statham Drops Out of Kevin Hart’s ‘Man From Toronto’ Film Project

THR is reporting that Jason Statham will no longer be teaming up with Kevin Hart for the action comedy The Man From Toronto.

Per the outlet, this was confirmed by sources which said that Statham’s deal never closed to appear in the film, which is just six weeks away from filming, and the studio–Sony–is looking for his replacement.

The report continued:

The Hitman’s Bodyguard filmmaker Patrick Hughes is directing Man from Toronto for a Nov. 20 release. The story uses a case of a mistaken identity as its jumping-off point after the world’s deadliest assassin, known as the Man from Toronto, and a New York City screw-up run into each other at an Airbnb. A clash of personalities, and a clash with deadly killers, ensues. Robbie Fox penned the script from a story by Fox and Jason Blumenthal. Blumenthal is producing along with Todd Black and Steve Tisch, his partners at Escape Artists, which produced the 2019 Hart sleeper hit The Upside.