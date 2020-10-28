Jason Njoku Reveals Himself and Wife, Mary Have Tested Positive for Covid-19

Tech entrepreneur and Iroko TV boss, Jason Njoku revealed that himself and his wife, Mary Remmy Njoku have both tested positive for Covid-19.

The father of three took to his Twitter handle to share the news of his current diagnosis with his followers.

Posting a picture of the Covid-19 test being administered to him, Jason Njoku tweeted;

“My enemies are hard at work in 2020. Mrs Njoku and I tested positive for Covid-19. I’m not feeling great but Mary is well. Literally no idea how I caught it. But we shall see this pass too”.

