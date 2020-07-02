Jason Njoku Reveal His Mother is Yet to Make a Full Recovery After Surviving Covid-19

Tech entrepreneur, Jason Njoku is sharing what the road to recovery looks like for Covid-19 survivors.

The Iroko TV app boss revealed his firsthand experience with the situation, stating that his mother,  a Covid-19 survivor, is yet to make a full recovery even after 15 weeks following her discharge from the hospital.

The father of three, who reposted a New York Times article,  noted that his mother is yet to return to ‘normal’ as she still suffers from scarred lungs, shortness of breath and other after effects of the deadly virus.

My mum survived Covid19 leaving the hospital 21March. 15wks later she’s still struggling to recover. Not even close to back to ‘normal’. Scarred lungs, shortness of breath etc. Coronavirus Survivors: Here’s What Recovery May Look Like – NYT”, he tweeted.

