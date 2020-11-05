Jason Njoku Gives Health Update, Says He’s Been Placed on Oxygen

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Jason Njoku has given an update about his health status in the wake of contracting the deadly Covid-19 virus.

The tech entrepreneur who revealed a few days ago that he tested positive for the virus along with his wife, has revealed that the journey to good health is far from over.

Taking to Twitter, Jason Njoku disclosed that thankfully, all three of his children have tested negative for the virus and his wife, Mary has only exhibited mild symptoms so far.

However, for him, it’s been a serious beat down as he had to be hospitalised since Monday due to hardcore fever. He also noted that he needed oxygen to support his breathing while sharing a picture of himself with an oxygen mask placed over his face.

Jason Njoku thanked everyone who has reached out for their well wishers and is confident that this will pass.

