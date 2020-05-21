Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage to Star in Vampire Movie ‘Good Bad & Undead’

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage to Star in Vampire Movie ‘Good Bad & Undead’

Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa will reportedly reunite again, this time for a vampire action-adventure film, Good Bad & Undead.

Per THR, here’s the roles the Game of Thrones alums will play in the project:

Dinklage would play Van Helsing, the last in a long line of vampire hunters, who has an uneasy partnership with a vampire (Momoa), who has taken a vow never to kill again. Together, they run a scam from town to town, where Van Helsing pretends to vanquish the vampire for money. But when a massive bounty is put on the vampire’s head, everything in this dangerous world full of monsters and magic is now after them.

We can’t wait!

Related Posts

Actor Hagen Mills Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide Incident

May 21, 2020

Film Academy is Considering Postponing Oscar Awards Because of COVID-19

May 20, 2020

Webby Awards 2020: Check Out the Full List of Winners

May 20, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *