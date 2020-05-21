Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa will reportedly reunite again, this time for a vampire action-adventure film, Good Bad & Undead.

Per THR, here’s the roles the Game of Thrones alums will play in the project:

Dinklage would play Van Helsing, the last in a long line of vampire hunters, who has an uneasy partnership with a vampire (Momoa), who has taken a vow never to kill again. Together, they run a scam from town to town, where Van Helsing pretends to vanquish the vampire for money. But when a massive bounty is put on the vampire’s head, everything in this dangerous world full of monsters and magic is now after them.