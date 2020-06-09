Last night at the Big Brother Reunion, Mercy Eke and Venita Akpofure riled many people when they talked unkindly about their colleague Ella Nnabuchi and her mother, and how Ella was reaching out to everyone for help.

They also insinuated that Ella had lied about her mother’s health, with Mercy Eke asking Ella if she uses drugs.

Ella broke into tears and walked off the set, and this stirred heated conversation on social media, with many people showing their sympathies for the singer.

Now, Jaruma Empire boss, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed has joined the conversation. Recall that she almost hoodwinked Nigerians when she promised Tacha Akide N50 million, following the latter disqualification from the BBNaija show.

The Jaruma boss has told folks how she financially helped Ella, and how singer-reality TV star did not manage the funds properly.

Check out her posts below:

Ella has yet to speak since last night’s events.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

