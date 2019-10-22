Jaruma Comes Under Fire for Insensitive Comment About Chioma and Davido’s Late Mum

Jaruma is catching a lot of flak on social media following her controversial comment about Davido’s late mum and his wife Chioma Avril Rowland.

Recall that Chioma recently welcomed her first son with Davido. And while folks are still sending her all the best wishes, Jaruma–a self-proclaimed mamalawo and businesswoman–took to her Instagram Story to speak on the couple.

“Mother in-laws are the cause of divorce! Chioma does now have any mother inlaw making her life a living hell,” she wrote, adding, “Chioma is lucky!”

Mother-in-law are the cause of divorce- #Jaruma

This quickly stirred a heated conversation on social media, with many people calling out her rudeness on Twitter.

Check out some of the reactions below:

