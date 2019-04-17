Jarrell Miller Fails Drug Test Ahead of June 1 Bout with Anthony Joshua

Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller, reportedly failed a drug test ahead of his grudge fight with world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua.

The news was revealed by boxing promoter and Joshua’s rep, Eddie Hearn via Twitter.

Hearn tweeted: “We have been informed by VADA that there has been an adverse finding in Jarrell Miller’s sample collected on March 20th, 2019.

“We are working with all relevant parties and will update with more details soon. AJ’s preparation continues for June 1st at MSG.”

Joshua was scheduled to fight Miller at New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 1.

But in a surprise turn, Miller, 30, is said to have tested positive for banned muscle growth substance GW1516. in line with anti-doping rules, a second sample may now be tested.

The substance was added to the World Anti-Doping Agency’s banned list in 2009.