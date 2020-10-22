Jared Leto Set to Play Joker in Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’

THR is reporting that Jared Leto, who played classic DC villain The Joker in 2016’s Suicide Squad, has been casted to star in the project that has been officially titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Per the outlet, Leto joins the reshoots for the “Snyder Cut,” which is “the filmmaker’s definitive version of the 2017 superhero movie he was forced to exit and he never saw through completion, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.”

This latest project is being overseen by HBO Max and will air as a four-episode event series next year.

THR adds that shooting is already underway with Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, and Amber Heard among those involved on top of Leto. It is unclear which other actors are involved.

We can’t wait!

