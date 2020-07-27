Japanese Fashion Designer, Kansai Yamamoto, Dies Age 76

The famous Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto is dead.

This was confirmed via Instagram on Monday by Yamamoto’s daughter, Mirai, who said her father “left this world peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.”

‘”In my eyes, my father was not only the eclectic and energetic soul that the world knew him as, but someone who was also thoughtful, kind-hearted and affectionate,” she wrote.

CNN adds that a statement published by the designer’s eponymous company said that Yamamoto died last Tuesday following a battle with acute myeloid leukemia. His funeral has already taken place, though a “public farewell” may be held at a later date.

Yamamoto was known for his avant-garde collections and his collaboration with David Bowie.

He was 76.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

