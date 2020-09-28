Japanese Actress Yuko Takeuchi Found Dead at Home in “Apparent Suicide”

THR is reporting that Yuko Takeuchi is dead.

The Miss Sherlock actress reportedly was found dead early Sunday in her Tokyo residence by police officials in what is now being investigated as an apparent suicide.

Per the outlet, Takeuchi’s husband, actor Taiki Nakabayashi, found the mother of two sons in their bedroom around 2 a.m.. And The Japan Times adds that no suicide note was found at the scene. And this sad news comes barely nine months after she welcomed her second child.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has launched an investigation into her death.

A bit about her

Takeuchi was known for her array of works in film and television. She made her film debut with Innocent World in 1998. She later starred in Closed Note and Midnight Eagle in 2007, both of which were featured in overseas festivals. She also starred in the horror film, The Ring. Other works include the drama series Asuka, TBS drama Shiroi Kage and the film The Confidence Man JP- Episode of the Princess.

Yuko Takeuchi was 40.

