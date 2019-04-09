Janet Olukoya, Mother of MFM General Overseer, Dies at 95

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Janet Olukoya, Mother of MFM General Overseer, Dies at 95

Janet Olukoya, mother of the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide, Dr Daniel Olukoya, has died.

The Chairman, MFM Media Committee, Pastor Oladele Bank-Olemoh, said in a statement that Mama Olukoya died in her sleep in the wee hours of March 31, 2019, 25 years after she lost her husband.

“Mama was a fervent worshipper at the MFM International Headquarters, Onike-Yaba, Lagos, where she was a prayer warrior and a member of the Elders Group.

“The burial programme of Mama Olukoya will be announced later. She is survived by Dr Daniel Olukoya and Mrs Funmilayo Olowoake, also a member of the MFM, grandchildren and other family members,” the statement added.

She was 95 years old.

,

Related Posts

Train Crushes Beggar to Death in Lagos

April 9, 2019

‘The Ladies Ran Away’ – President Duterte Brags about his Huge Pen*s

April 9, 2019
Becks

Beckham Speaks Yoruba in Campaign to End Malaria

April 9, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *