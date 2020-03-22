Janet Jackson & More Attend DJ D-Nice’s ‘Social Distancing Dance Party’

On Saturday night, DJ D-Nice hosted another installment of his Homeschoolin’: Social Distancing Dance Party—an Instagram Live broadcast in which he spins hours and hours of hip-hop and R&B classics.
The disc jockey launched the online event earlier this week as a way to help others cope with the ongoing global health crisis.
“Music is a vibration. It is a universal language. It is who I am. It is what I do as a DJ,” the Bronx native told AllHipHop earlier this week. “It is a part of my life’s purpose to help people relax and enjoy themselves. What was just a whim has become a movement in less than 4 Days. I am honored by love and support.”
The Saturday night party has drawn over 100,000 viewers, including boldface names like Rihanna, Bernie Sanders, Dwyane Wade, Janet Jackson, Michelle Obama, and Mark Zuckerberg, among others.
TSR Staff: La'Janeé @_lajanee_ _________________________________ #PressPlay: Since we can’t go to a party, #DJDNice brought the party to us on IG Live. _________________________________ The celebrity DJ literally kept Al Gore’s innanet rockin’ all day long. Starting yesterday afternoon, he is still going. Your faves also joined in on the fun. _________________________________ Our “Forever First Lady” #MichelleObama, #JadaPinkettSmith, #Tank, #Diddy, #FatJoe, #Rihanna, and Mrs. #TinaLawson were just a few of the celebs that decided to get in on the fun. _________________________________ Shout to DJ DNice for helping us keep our sanity, during this trying time.