Janelle Monáe Would ‘Love’ to Be Marvel’s Next Storm

Janelle Monáe says she would like to play Storm, the beloved mutant in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s X-Men.

The singer-actress spoke about this in a new interview with Empire, in which she shared a story about Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, and Michael B. Jordan stopping by her Atlanta studio while she recorded her 2018 project Dirty Computer.

When asked if she’s ever thought about joining the MCU, Monáe revealed her dream playing weather-bending Storm. “I definitely have thrown it out there. One of my dreams has always been to play Storm,” she said.

Storm, a.k.a. Ororo Munroe, has been portrayed by Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp.

“I don’t know if she comes in Black Panther, but it would be a dream to have her in it. I don’t know where they are with that. A lot of women have played Storm and they’ve done an exceptional job, and I would love to be in that line of artists and get to do Storm justice,” she continued.

And fans are hoping that she will get the role!

Meanwhile, Monáe is gearing up for her next film, Antebellum, set to released on Aug. 21.

