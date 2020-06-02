Janelle Monáe Tells White Americans: “We Need to Know Where You Stand”

Janelle Monáe wants white Americans to act and not just asking black people how they are doing.

The actress-singer has been active on social media, bringing attention to the decrepit state of things in the United States which was, once again, illuminated by the murder of George Floyd.

While Janelle Monáe appreciates white people who are reaching out to their friends (and we guess, to her, too), she wants them to do better than the private concern.

She said, “White people reaching out & checking on your black friends: It’s greatly appreciated . Perhaps Instead of asking “how are you doing?” try leading the conversation w/ WHAT you are doing . It’s DRAINING trying to find that out . We need to know where you stand & WHAT YOU ARE DOING.”

