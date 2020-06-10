Janelle Monáe Stuns on the Cover of Variety Mag: Check out Her Photos

Janelle Monáe is the queen.

The singer-actress is featured on the latest cover of Variety Magazine, and in the editorial, she talked about coping during the COVID-19 pandemic, what she expects of the American government, and her career.

About how she’s faring in quarantine, Monáe says:

“I don’t really know what day it is most days and nights. I’m questioning time — does it even exist?” If that’s a lost feeling many of us have at the moment, Monáe is also offering concrete service. She and her company, Wondaland Arts Society, have teamed up with the coronavirus-inspired charity Project Isaiah to help feed those in need, with airline caterer Gate Gourmet making and distributing the meals. “Yes, we are in this together,” Monáe says. “But we’re not all going through the same experience financially. My situation is a lot different than a single black mom with five kids who just got laid off.”

Read the rest of the interview here.

And check out her photos below:

