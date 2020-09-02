Jamie Foxx to Star in Netflix Series About His Relationship With His Daughter

Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corrine are taking their family matters to TV.

Per Complex, Netflix has ordered a new comedy starring the legendary actor and his daughter, titled Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, which is inspired by his relationship with Corrine.

Complex adds that the show will be produced by Corinne and exec-produced by Foxx himself. Also:

Bentley Kyle Evans of The Jamie Foxx Show and Martin will also EP and handle the role of showrunner. Ken Whittingham (Modern Family, Black-ish, Netflix’s hit Grace & Frankie) has signed on to direct all the episodes. Along with Jamie Foxx, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me will star David Alan Grier, Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman, and Jonathan Kite while Heather Hemmens and Valente Rodriguez appear in recurring roles.

We can’t wait.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

